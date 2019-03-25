Callum Hudson-Odoi Insists He Is 'Not Impatient' Amid Rumours of Frustration With Chelsea Role

Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi has insisted that he is not an impatient person, despite rumours suggesting the 18-year-old is looking to quit Stamford Bridge to find a clearer route to first-team football.

Hudson-Odoi, who recently made his full England debut, is still yet to start his first Premier League game. Bayern Munich were public in their £30m-pursuit of the winger in January, with reports suggesting he had handed in a transfer request after growing frustrated with his role at the club.

Dream come true!! Absolutely delighted to have made my senior debut for @england and with a 5-0 win, hopefully many more to come!!!🦁🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/OMeH4PWQIC — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 22, 2019

Speaking to The Telegraph ahead of England's meeting with Montenegro on Monday, Hudson-Odoi insisted that he is remaining patient in his search for regular football.

He said: "I always have the same mentality no matter the age group it is, 18s, 21s, the first team.





"I still have the same mentality, I’m not going to change because I’ve had one game with the first team. I’m still going to have the same mentality - go over there, be humble, be the same way, work hard as always, and hopefully if I go there I’ll keep being confident and keep being myself.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“I’m not impatient. Obviously I’m always keen to play football, I love the game. But at times you’ve got to be patient and and wait for your chance to come and hopefully many more will come.”

Many have tipped Hudson-Odoi to pursue a move to the Bundesliga to replicate the success achieved by fellow youngster Jadon Sancho, who has excelled with Borussia Dortmund this season, and Hudson-Odoi insisted that Sancho has been vital in helping him adjust to senior football.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He said: “We’ve known each other since very young. We used to play against each other and have always been close friends. When I was at Chelsea and he was at Watford we used to play against each other and stuff like that.





"We’d always talked off the pitch, we always call each other, speak to each other, see how each other is going. He’s had a great season and since I’ve been here he’s helped me from day one. Always been with me, helped me feel comfortable and be confident. Having a friend like that is always amazing, just to bring you into the team and help you feel yourself and be yourself."