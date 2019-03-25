Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Earn First England Start Against Montenegro With Jadon Sancho Out

England boss Gareth Southgate is set to hand Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi his first start in a Three Lions shirt against Montenegro after impressing in his 20-minute cameo against the Czech Republic on Friday night.

The winger, who initially thought it was a joke when he was called up to the senior squad following Marcus Rashford's enforced dropout from the side, had only just the received the nod from the U21s, who he is yet to represent.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, according to Sky Sports, Southgate has been sufficiently impressed by his attitude in training and his showing on Friday to offer him a fully fledged start against Montenegro on Monday night.

His appearance against the Czechs broke a 64-year-old national team record set by Duncan Edwards in 1955 regarding the country's youngest competitive debutant and now, with Jadon Sancho expected to be absent through an unspecified injury, it's Hudson-Odoi's turn to dazzle from the start.

Speaking to BBC Sport on Saturday, Southgate was excited about his young charges, explaining: "We've got competition for places and I think attacking players mature very young, and they can go in very young. So it's not an issue to play them, and really we've found another player that we really liked [in Hudson-Odoi].

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We weren't certain he'd be able to adapt to this level, and we're a bit fortunate in finding him - in that we probably wouldn't have done that in this camp, we'd have given him a bit longer in the under-21s.

"But already he's proved in this environment that he can more than cope."