Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante Plays Down Rumours Linking Him With Summer Move to Real Madrid

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has insisted that he sees his long-term future at Chelsea, amid rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. 

After the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane as Los Blancos manager, Kante's name has been heavily linked with a potential arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Recent reports have suggested that the reigning Champions League holders are chasing a new holding midfielder, following Casemiro's struggles with both form and fitness this campaign.


However, in an interview with RTL (via 101greatgoals), Blues star Kante effectively put the Madrid rumours to rest, by claiming that he still has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "I am at Chelsea and I still have aims here, what is said elsewhere is not important.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"That is not important. I am at Chelsea and I am focused on that."


The Frenchman only signed a new and improved five-year contract extension with the Premier League side last November, cementing his place as one of Chelsea's biggest earners.

At the announcement of his contract, Kante said (as quoted by Sky Sports): "I'm happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come.

"Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time."


The France World Cup winner has endured a difficult campaign at Chelsea this year under new boss Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian preferring to use the 27-year-old in a more advanced position in midfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message