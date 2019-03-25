Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante Plays Down Rumours Linking Him With Summer Move to Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has insisted that he sees his long-term future at Chelsea, amid rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

After the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane as Los Blancos manager, Kante's name has been heavily linked with a potential arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.



Recent reports have suggested that the reigning Champions League holders are chasing a new holding midfielder, following Casemiro's struggles with both form and fitness this campaign.





However, in an interview with RTL (via 101greatgoals), Blues star Kante effectively put the Madrid rumours to rest, by claiming that he still has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "I am at Chelsea and I still have aims here, what is said elsewhere is not important.



"That is not important. I am at Chelsea and I am focused on that."





The Frenchman only signed a new and improved five-year contract extension with the Premier League side last November, cementing his place as one of Chelsea's biggest earners.

At the announcement of his contract, Kante said (as quoted by Sky Sports): "I'm happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come.

I have chosen to join @chelseafc in 2016 as it has always been my priority. I want to thank the Management of the Club, the President and my agent for making this agreement possible. I am grateful to my teammates and to our amazing fans as the adventure continues. Common’ Chelsea pic.twitter.com/5hieULDX1L — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) November 23, 2018

"Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time."





The France World Cup winner has endured a difficult campaign at Chelsea this year under new boss Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian preferring to use the 27-year-old in a more advanced position in midfield.

