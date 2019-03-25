Fabian Schar Knocked Unconscious But Allowed to Continue in Swiss Euro 2020 Qualifier

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar was involved in a sickening clash of heads on Saturday which left him unconscious, but the defender was somehow allowed to continue.

In the 24th minute of Switzerland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia, Schar collided with Georgia's Jemal Tabidze and was left unconscious in the penalty area, with opponent Jano Ananidze rushing to the scene to prevent the Swiss centre-back from swallowing his own tongue.

After the match, Schar told Swiss newspaper Blick: "It looks awful, I can't remember anything.

"I was out for a few seconds. My skull is still humming. And I've got neck ache and a bruise on my forehead. But it was worth it."

Schar required four minutes of medical attention but the 27-year-old was deemed fit to continue by the Switzerland medical staff.

Both players were allowed to play on by Premier League referee Craig Pawson, with Georgia's Tabidze continuing until the 62nd minute despite sporting a gash on his head, but according to FIFA rules, players suffering from concussion should be substituted and sit out matches for six days.

Fans and pundits took to social media to criticise Pawson and the officials for the lack of care shown for the players' welfare.

What the f*** are the Swiss medical staff doing? Fabian Schar knocked unconscious in clash of heads, but they've let him continue playing for Switzerland. Scandalous





Reading that Fabian Schar was knocked unconscious in the Switzerland International, but "glad" he was able to keep playing.

Football in serious need of more concussion education. What will it take for change to happen? — Richard Connelly (@RichConnelly) March 24, 2019

In 2011, 14-year-old Ben Robinson died after sustaining a head injury during a rugby match and his father expressed his dismay at Saturday's officiating on Twitter.

⁦@RhonddaBryant⁩,

This is shameful and a terrible example to all the kids watching.

Culture change needed.

Medics need stood down.

This is shameful and a terrible example to all the kids watching.

Culture change needed.

Medics need stood down.

Switzerland went on to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria, but with Schar playing the full 90 minutes, the result has been somewhat overshadowed by the decision to allow the injured players to continue.

The Swiss face Denmark on Tuesday for the second qualifier of the international break, but given Schar's post-match quotes, it will be highly controversial if he is selected just three days after the incident.

Next up for Schar and Newcastle is a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal when the Premier League returns this weekend and it remains to be seen whether the wounded 27-year-old will be considered by manager Rafael Benitez.