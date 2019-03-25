Fabian Schar Knocked Unconscious But Allowed to Continue in Swiss Euro 2020 Qualifier

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar was involved in a sickening clash of heads on Saturday which left him unconscious, but the defender was somehow allowed to continue.

In the 24th minute of Switzerland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia, Schar collided with Georgia's Jemal Tabidze and was left unconscious in the penalty area, with opponent Jano Ananidze rushing to the scene to prevent the Swiss centre-back from swallowing his own tongue.

YURI KADOBNOV/GettyImages

After the match, Schar told Swiss newspaper Blick: "It looks awful, I can't remember anything.

"I was out for a few seconds. My skull is still humming. And I've got neck ache and a bruise on my forehead. But it was worth it."

Schar required four minutes of medical attention but the 27-year-old was deemed fit to continue by the Switzerland medical staff. 

Both players were allowed to play on by Premier League referee Craig Pawson, with Georgia's Tabidze continuing until the 62nd minute despite sporting a gash on his head, but according to FIFA rules, players suffering from concussion should be substituted and sit out matches for six days. 

Fans and pundits took to social media to criticise Pawson and the officials for the lack of care shown for the players' welfare.


In 2011, 14-year-old Ben Robinson died after sustaining a head injury during a rugby match and his father expressed his dismay at Saturday's officiating on Twitter.

Switzerland went on to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria, but with Schar playing the full 90 minutes, the result has been somewhat overshadowed by the decision to allow the injured players to continue.

The Swiss face Denmark on Tuesday for the second qualifier of the international break, but given Schar's post-match quotes, it will be highly controversial if he is selected just three days after the incident.

Serena Taylor/GettyImages

Next up for Schar and Newcastle is a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal when the Premier League returns this weekend and it remains to be seen whether the wounded 27-year-old will be considered by manager Rafael Benitez.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message