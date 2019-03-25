Gareth Southgate Awaits Updates on Injured Trio Ahead of Euro 2020 Qualifier Against Montenegro

England currently face uncertainty over key players Jordan Henderson, Jadon Sancho, and Dele Alli, as they all attempt to get back to full fitness ahead of the Three Lions' match against Montenegro on Monday night.

England won their first Euro 2020 qualifying match 5-0 when they took on the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday night. Raheem Sterling had himself a night to remember as he netted his first hat-trick for the national team as they thoroughly demolished the Czech side.

With the Three Lions set to take on Montenegro on Monday night, Sky Sports have revealed that the trio of England stars are in a race to recover from various knocks suffered in the previous match. The nature of the injuries is currently unclear and it is understood that Gareth Southgate has not informed his squad of the starting XI for the upcoming match as he awaits updates about which players will be available.

Southgate provided an update on Dortmund's Sancho, revealing: "Sancho is a bit tight after the game. Nothing of a huge concern but we just want to make sure that we are right in the morning."

The manager added: "I think you need some experience but also this is where these young players learn. We don't have a friendly for another 12 months so we're going to blood them in the team, then we're going to have to do it in international qualifiers."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Southgate has elected not to promote anyone from the England Under-21 side despite the fact that he knew there were only 17 fit outfield players at his disposal. Up-and-coming Premier League stars Declan Rice, Callum Hudson-Odoi and James Ward-Prowse will be pushing for their first starts for the senior team, with the potential lack of options available to Southgate for the Montenegro match.

England will look to build off the opening win against the Czech's when they take on the Brave Falcons at the Podgorica City Stadium on Monday night in their second qualifying match of the campaign.