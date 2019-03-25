Images of Rumoured Real Madrid Third Kit for 2019/20 Emerges Online

Real Madrid fans have been able to catch an early glimpse of next season's expected third shirt after an image of the design by adidas surfaced online over the weekend.

The mint green jersey features white and navy blue trim, with the unmistakable adidas stripes returning to the top of the shoulders after featuring down the sides, under the arms, on both this season's third strip and last season's away number.

Leaked and shared by Footy Headlines, it is estimated the kit will be launched in July or August.

The shirt appears to be a much plainer design without the kind of graphic patterns that have recent featured on some adidas kits, while the shorts and socks would be expected to be the same mint green with white and navy blue trim.

The 2019/20 campaign promises to be a crucial one for Real. It will be returning coach Zinedine Zidane's first full season back at the Bernabeu, with Los Blancos tipped for a vastly expensive squad overhaul this summer to kick off a new era in the Spanish capital.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Neymar, Eden Hazard, Christian Eriksen, N'Golo Kante, David de Gea, Raheem Sterling and others are among the superstar names that have been linked with a summer move.

Meanwhile, it could be the end of the road for the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Marcelo as the club looks to fund the spending spree. Raphael Varane could also be on the move.