Images of Rumoured Real Madrid Third Kit for 2019/20 Emerges Online

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Real Madrid fans have been able to catch an early glimpse of next season's expected third shirt after an image of the design by adidas surfaced online over the weekend.

The mint green jersey features white and navy blue trim, with the unmistakable adidas stripes returning to the top of the shoulders after featuring down the sides, under the arms, on both this season's third strip and last season's away number.

Leaked and shared by Footy Headlines, it is estimated the kit will be launched in July or August.

The shirt appears to be a much plainer design without the kind of graphic patterns that have recent featured on some adidas kits, while the shorts and socks would be expected to be the same mint green with white and navy blue trim.

The 2019/20 campaign promises to be a crucial one for Real. It will be returning coach Zinedine Zidane's first full season back at the Bernabeu, with Los Blancos tipped for a vastly expensive squad overhaul this summer to kick off a new era in the Spanish capital.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Neymar, Eden Hazard, Christian Eriksen, N'Golo Kante, David de Gea, Raheem Sterling and others are among the superstar names that have been linked with a summer move.

Meanwhile, it could be the end of the road for the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Marcelo as the club looks to fund the spending spree. Raphael Varane could also be on the move.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message