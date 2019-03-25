Jasper Cillessen's Barcelona Nightmare Could End This Summer as Club Confirm Possible Departure

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Barcelona are keeping calm about their goalkeeping situation heading into next season despite Jasper Cillessen's considerable unrest as backup, and have conceded they would allow him to leave the Camp Nou for the right fee.

Cillessen has been at Barca since joining from Ajax for £11.7m in 2016, but has managed just 28 appearances since that transfer, struggling to attain minutes thanks to the imperious form of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

However, according to Marca, La Blaugrana are both aware and understanding of the Dutch number one's frustration at being confined to the bench during what should be his peak years and are willing to let him leave this summer for the right fee. 

The 29-year-old's frustrations were bolstered in January when he was denied an exit, but it is now understood that he would be allowed to depart for a fee in the region of €45- €50m, significantly lower than his €60m release clause. 

However, with Cillessen's current contract not set to expire until June 2021, they do not yet have to worry about him forcing through a move if that figure is not reached. 

Even so, they are keeping calm about the situation and, while they possess no plausible replacement as it stands, La Blaugrana have already identified a number of possible candidates. 

Alex Remiro of Athletic Bilbao has been a keeper the club have coveted in the past, and last October Bilbao confirmed the 24-year-old had asked to leave this summer after missing out on the number one spot at the club following Kepa Arrizabalaga's exit. 

Arsenal have been one side continuously linked with Cillessen, as they are in need of a new goalkeeper this summer ahead of Petr Cech's upcoming retirement, however the Dutch number one will undoubtedly want to move to a club who will guarantee him the starting spot.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message