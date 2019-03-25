Juventus Eye Move for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane Despite Return of Zinedine Zidane as Manager

Juventus are considering making a summer move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, despite the managerial return of Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernbaeu.

Recent reports have suggested that the France World Cup winner has been exploring his possible options ahead of a transfer away from Madrid, with Manchester United considered amongst the leading contenders for his signature.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Now, according to Spanish publication Diario Sport, Serie A champions Juventus have entered the race to sign Varane, and have their 'sights set' on the 26-year-old.





The Frenchman's current deal at Madrid expires in June 2022 and has a rumoured release clause of £428m, meaning any potential deal could rule out many of Europe's biggest sides.

Furthermore, despite the Bianconeri's interest in reuniting Varane with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium, Zidane's sensational return as Madrid boss has made his French compatriot's departure even more unlikely.



GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

It is understood that Zidane has a strong relationship with the centre-back and that he could potentially convince Varane to stay at the club.

After a breakthrough season with French side Lens in the 2010/2011 campaign, Varane moved to Spain to join Madrid for a fee in the region of €10m.

The defender has since featured 268 times for the club, scoring 12 times, and has won numerous trophies in his eight-year spell.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

As well as lifting the Champions League four times, Varane has won La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey once, whilst he was part of the all-conquering France side at last year's World Cup