Liverpool Set to Welcome Back Long-Term Absentees After International Break

Jurgen Klopp's previously injury-ravaged Liverpool squad could be about to look a lot healthier, with long-term absentees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez in line for returns immediately after the international break.

The latter started the season in tremendous form, coming from seemingly nowhere to establish himself as one of the league's leading centre-backs alongside Virgil van Dijk, but hasn't featured in 2019 after suffering from a broken leg in December.

With Dejan Lovren also suffering from fitness issues, Joel Matip has offered a capable alternative in his absence, but a previously stellar defensive line has shown some frailties here and there - notably conceding three goals at home to Crystal Palace and two to Burnley, though recorded wins on both occasions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, hasn't featured at all this season due to a knee injury picked up in last season's Champions League semi-final, but the Evening Standard report that both players will return to full training imminently, despite a minor setback for the latter with the side's Under-23s.

Further good news comes in relation to Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with neither expected to feel any lasting effects from minor injuries suffered in recent weeks.



Captain Henderson featured in both of England's Euro 2020 qualifying wins over the break, while Alexander-Arnold pulled out of the Three Lions squad due to back injury, but is thought to be raring to go after the rest.

The narrowing of their injury list comes at a good time, as they endeavour to go to the wire in the Premier League, sitting two points ahead of Manchester City at present, having played a game more.

They also remain in contention for the Champions League, and have a quarter-final date with Porto on the horizon.