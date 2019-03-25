Moise Kean's Mother Recalls Heartwarming Story of Juventus Starlet Signing for La Vecchia Signora

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Moise Kean's mother has opened up about the early life of the Italian wonderkid, describing his birth as a "miracle."

The 19-year-old has long been tipped for stardom and recently netted his first goal for Italy in Saturday's 2-0 win over Finland, propelling himself into the limelight.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Isabelle Kean revealed she used to call her son Moses, thanks to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his birth. She said: "His birth was a miracle. The doctors told me that I could not have other children, I cried and prayed. Giovanni [Moise's older brother] also asked me for a little brother. 

"One night I dreamed of Moses. He came to help me and after four months I was pregnant again."

She then went on to discuss Kean's reaction to signing his first senior contract with Juventus, revealing that he helped save her from a life of challenging, low-paying work.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

She said: "He called me at half past five at night, I was going to work in Nizza Monferrato. I got scared, I thought something had happened to him. 


"Instead he says to me 'mum, there's a surprise for you'. I replied 'don't tell me you didn't sign with Juventus'. And he said 'no, I signed and you don't have to work anymore, you can come to live in Turin with me'."

Isabelle also revealed that her son called her after scoring on Saturday, adding: "He was happy, very happy. He called me, still dazed by the debut goal. What did I tell him? That was very great, to continue like this, to always listen to the coach and the his teammates.

"For a mother it is a great satisfaction to see that he has made it, that he has reached such high levels, I would never have imagined it, especially thinking about where we have come from".

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message