Moise Kean's Mother Recalls Heartwarming Story of Juventus Starlet Signing for La Vecchia Signora

Moise Kean's mother has opened up about the early life of the Italian wonderkid, describing his birth as a "miracle."

The 19-year-old has long been tipped for stardom and recently netted his first goal for Italy in Saturday's 2-0 win over Finland, propelling himself into the limelight.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Isabelle Kean revealed she used to call her son Moses, thanks to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his birth. She said: "His birth was a miracle. The doctors told me that I could not have other children, I cried and prayed. Giovanni [Moise's older brother] also asked me for a little brother.

"One night I dreamed of Moses. He came to help me and after four months I was pregnant again."

She then went on to discuss Kean's reaction to signing his first senior contract with Juventus, revealing that he helped save her from a life of challenging, low-paying work.

She said: "He called me at half past five at night, I was going to work in Nizza Monferrato. I got scared, I thought something had happened to him.





"Instead he says to me 'mum, there's a surprise for you'. I replied 'don't tell me you didn't sign with Juventus'. And he said 'no, I signed and you don't have to work anymore, you can come to live in Turin with me'."

Isabelle also revealed that her son called her after scoring on Saturday, adding: "He was happy, very happy. He called me, still dazed by the debut goal. What did I tell him? That was very great, to continue like this, to always listen to the coach and the his teammates.

"For a mother it is a great satisfaction to see that he has made it, that he has reached such high levels, I would never have imagined it, especially thinking about where we have come from".