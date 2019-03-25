Neymar's Father Reveals Talks With Paris Saint-Germain Over Contract Extension

Neymar Jr's father has revealed that the Brazilian is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over an extension on his current deal with the club.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move away from the French capital since his world record transfer from Barcelona in 2017, with rivals Real Madrid seemingly leading the way.

However, in an in-depth interview with UOL Esporte, as quoted by AS, Neymar Sr revealed that these rumours were mostly trivial as his son is already in talks to extend the deal he currently has, which doesn't expire until June 2022.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

He proclaimed: "People say that Neymar always is on the transfer market and linked to a big club. This means it's good management because he is among the names... But this does not mean he is going to go to one club or another.

"His name has been linked since he was 17 years of age. He has had two transfers in his life but we have ten years worth of speculation. The probability of him leaving is not big. It's his second year, he has three more and we are talking about a renewal with PSG."

Speaking on his career and potential legacy from a wider perspective, the 54-year-old explained: "We are happy with Neymar's career up until now. He can't finish his career feeling unhappy, having done what others think he should do and not doing what he thought he should do.

"Neymar is Neymar. Tomorrow other players will be compared with him. Just like Pele inspired some players like Zico, Romario, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo…Neymar will inspire other players.

"My job as agent is to plan for him. Neymar didn't have time to study to be a doctor, lawyer or journalist. He is a footballer. Our challenge is to make a career plan for him so when he stops playing he can have peace living his life."