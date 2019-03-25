Reiss Nelson Reveals Hoffenheim Struggles and Describes Move From Arsenal to Germany as a 'Mission'

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Arsenal prospect Reiss Nelson has described his loan spell at Hoffenheim as a 'mission', but vowed to use the steep learning curve as a positive experience.

The winger was sent out to the Bundesliga this season, and after a stellar opening few weeks in the team, slowly saw his form and fitness being called into question.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

The 19-year-old was even dropped from the Hoffenheim squad for the win over Nurnberg earlier this month due to what his manager Julian Nagelsmann described as an 'educational measure'.


Speaking ahead of England Under-21's friendly with Germany on Tuesday, the Arsenal loanee said, as quoted by The Independent: "I was late to training, I was 20 minutes late, and that’s something I need to learn from.

"You can make mistakes but it’s your job and you shouldn’t be late.

He added: “I held my hand up and I said sorry to him and we both moved on as bigger men. He put me in the squad the next week because I’d been doing well.

“I’ve been out there for 10 months by myself. It’s not been easy and I haven’t had my mum or my brother about. I’ve got to do my own shopping, I haven’t got many friends out there but it’s my job and I’m there to play football."


Having suffered a back injury in January, Nelson has yet to start for the Bundesliga side this calendar year, and acknowledged that his form in recent weeks has been below his usual standards.

"Football is like that, you dip in form – especially at my age – but the main thing is you keep your focus,” he admitted, having played 24 times this term.

“You know what your targets are. Mine were just to play for Hoffenheim and do well when I get the chance.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

“I always try to be positive but not expect too much of myself, just have a nice balance. After injury I was a bit sluggish in training, but with the help from the guys at Hoffenheim, they spoke to me well and nurtured me back in slowly.”

