Ronald Koeman Reveals Who Is to Blame for Netherlands' Last Minute Loss Against Germany

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that his side should have taken at least a point in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany, and has placed the blame on himself for their defeat.

The Dutch were 2-0 down at half time after a disappointing first half, before equalising just after the hour mark courtesy of goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay.

With Koeman's side looking for a winner, a 90th minute Nico Schulz goal gave Germany their first victory on Dutch soil in 23 years.


“We have discussed various scenarios," Koeman told NOS after the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena, as reported by Footballoranje.com.

"I wanted to bring in Nathan Aké for Quincy Promes to get the point. Maybe I should have done that.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

“We got chances on the 3-2 and when you are on the field, you can feel that the 3-2 is in it. In the final phase, the last two to three minutes, Germany became more dangerous.

"It shows the mentality that we have continued, that is to be praised, but I did feel that the goal could also fall on the German side.”

The future looks bright for the Dutch national team, with a Nations League semi-final against England to look forward to as well as probable progression to next summer's European Championship.

However, the former Everton and Southampton boss would have been concerned by the lack of experience shown in the first period with Germany's surprise 3-5-2 formation bamboozling the Dutch defence.

He said: “We didn’t start well. Of course we didn’t know exactly how Germany would play. I was not surprised, but it does require a number of adjustments. 

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

"That’s why I chose Quincy Promes as a left winger and Ryan Babel on the right. But Germany changed very often, that’s just very difficult.


"We wanted to put pressure, but as a result we also came to play with very large spaces. That resulted in a number of dangerous moments, but you must also not forget the two very big chances of ours to make it 1-1."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message