Wilfried Zaha Released by Ivory Coast Early as Forward Faces Race to Be Fit for Huddersfield Clash

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Wilfried Zaha has been released from international duty early, after the Ivory Coast decided against risking him in their victory over Rwanda on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was called up for the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier despite sitting out for Crystal Palace's FA Cup defeat to Watford last weekend, and was assessed by medical staff for involvement in the fixture. 

They evidently decided it wasn't worth the risk, starting instead with a front three of Max Gradel, Nicolas Pepe and Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodja, and ran out routine 3-0 winners - Manchester United's Eric Bailly netting one of them - as Zaha watched on from the stands. 

Following the win, the Evening Standard now say that he has been released by his country early, and arrived back in London on Monday to link up with his Palace teammates. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

His premature return gives him extra time with the club's coaching and physio staff to shake off the knock that kept him out of action, and he hopes to be fit to face Huddersfield this coming Saturday.

Palace will be looking to bounce back from FA Cup disappointment in their last outing, with a win that would further solidify their position in the Premier League

Warren Little/GettyImages

They sit five points clear of danger at present - 19 ahead of bottom side Huddersfield - and a win would likely represent another step in the direction of safety from relegation for another season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message