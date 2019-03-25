Zinedine Zidane Rules Out Transfer of Marco Asensio Amid Interest From Liverpool

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed that he is not willing to let the club sell Marco Asensio - amid reports of a possible switch to Liverpool, among others.

Asensio rose to prominence at Real during the Frenchman's celebrated first reign, but struggled to impose himself under first Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari, leading to rumours of a potential exit this summer. Liverpool have long been credited with interest, with one report last year claiming Jurgen Klopp was "obsessed" with Asensio.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The Spaniard is fresh from playing the full 90 minutes for his national side against Norway in their 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win, but in the 36 games he has played across competitions this season for Los Blancos, he has gone the full distance just 11 times.

However, speaking to reporters, as quoted by the Mirror, Zidane rubbished reports of an exit for one of his future stars, explaining: "I have spoken to him and told him that he will be fundamental to the team. And I want him here with us."

True to his word, that 11th completed game came against Celta Vigo in Zidane's return to the dugout, an overt attempt to ward off on any wandering eyes in Liverpool before the aforementioned quote provided the nail in the coffin. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The club's hierarchy had been previously coy on the 23-year-old's future, with some reportedly eager to cash in on the youngster's still-great potential in order to free up funds for this summer's forthcoming rebuild.

And, undoubtedly the most talked about of said potential recruits has been Eden Hazard, especially since Zidane's return. The Belgian had previously labelled the World Cup-winning Frenchman his "idol" and there were reports last week that he had already agreed upon a five-year deal with the European champions.

But, speaking to Sky Sports whilst on international duty for the Red Devils, Hazard declared: "There's nothing in the reports. I'm only focused on tomorrow's game against Cyprus.

"That's all I'm thinking about."

And, if the 28-year-old's ensuing performance against the Cypriots was anything to go by, he was telling the truth, with a score inside the first 10 minutes helping his team to a comfortable 2-0 win at the GSP Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message