Bobby Adekanye Confirms He Will Leave Liverpool This Summer Over Lack of Playing Time

Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye has announced that he will leave the club in the summer when his contract expires, having rejected a new offer from the Premier League leaders.

The 20-year-old was born in Ibadan, Nigeria and moved to the Netherlands at the age of four. He started his youth career with Ajax before signing for Barcelona in 2011.

Lazio have set their sights on Liverpool's 20-year-old striker Bobby Adekanye, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Adekanye spent a season on loan with PSV Eindhoven during the 2014/15 campaign before signing for Liverpool in 2015.

Adekanye is a regular in Liverpool's Under-23 and Under-19 teams but has been unable to break into the first-team squad.

He was left out of Liverpool's pre-season tour of the USA despite the fact that several first-team players were absent as they were given time off after the World Cup. He cited this as one of the reasons why he rejected a three-year contract that the club offered him.

"That didn't happen in the end. That is disappointing and it has contributed to the fact that I do not want to renew my contract," Adekanye told Dutch publication Voetbalzone.

"If they promise such things and it doesn't happen, I don't know what will happen if I sign for three years."

The youngster said that this forced him to lose trust in how much the club valued him. He added: "That confidence is no longer there, even though I greatly respect the club. They don't just extend for three years so maybe there was schedule behind it. But I no longer have faith in that.

"In terms of money, things are fine but you have nothing if you have no perspective behind it. Money will come later, I now need playing minutes."