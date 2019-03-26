Bobby Adekanye Confirms He Will Leave Liverpool This Summer Over Lack of Playing Time

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye has announced that he will leave the club in the summer when his contract expires, having rejected a new offer from the Premier League leaders.

The 20-year-old was born in Ibadan, Nigeria and moved to the Netherlands at the age of four. He started his youth career with Ajax before signing for Barcelona in 2011.

Adekanye spent a season on loan with PSV Eindhoven during the 2014/15 campaign before signing for Liverpool in 2015.

Adekanye is a regular in Liverpool's Under-23 and Under-19 teams but has been unable to break into the first-team squad.

He was left out of Liverpool's pre-season tour of the USA despite the fact that several first-team players were absent as they were given time off after the World Cup. He cited this as one of the reasons why he rejected a three-year contract that the club offered him.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"That didn't happen in the end. That is disappointing and it has contributed to the fact that I do not want to renew my contract," Adekanye told Dutch publication Voetbalzone.

"If they promise such things and it doesn't happen, I don't know what will happen if I sign for three years."

The youngster said that this forced him to lose trust in how much the club valued him. He added: "That confidence is no longer there, even though I greatly respect the club. They don't just extend for three years so maybe there was schedule behind it. But I no longer have faith in that.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

"In terms of money, things are fine but you have nothing if you have no perspective behind it. Money will come later, I now need playing minutes."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message