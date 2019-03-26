Bournemouth Set Sights on Nick Pope With Burnley Stopper Falling Down Clarets' Pecking Order

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Bournemouth have turned their attentions towards a summer move for out-of-favour Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, as the Cherries look towards a replacement for the potentially departing Asmir Begovic.

The England international has made only three appearances for Sean Dyche's side this season after sustaining a shoulder injury in Europa League action against Aberdeen last August.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Pope returned to fitness in January but has since found his place in the side relinquished to Tom Heaton, with Lancs Live reporting that Bournemouth are weighing up a £12m move for the former Charlton stopper when the transfer window reopens in July.

Begovic started the season in goal for the Cherries but has since been axed in favour of 39-year-old Artur Boruc, who has now started the last nine Premier League matches. As a result, Begovic could be on his way out of the south coast club, and Howe has a new goalkeeper high on his summer wishlist.

The 26-year-old featured heavily for Burnley last season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 35 games after replacing the injured Heaton at the start of the campaign. His excellent form in goal meant he retained the number one spot and helped lead Dyche's side to a seventh place finish in the league.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Now, with both Heaton and Joe Hart back in the frame, it appears Pope's days in west Lancashire are numbered, with other top-flight sides in ArsenalLiverpool and Tottenham all keeping tabs on the goalkeeper's situation. Furthermore, Pope's eligibility as a homegrown player is enticing for clubs as they look to meet their quota for next season.

