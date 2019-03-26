Callum Hudson-Odoi Calls on UEFA to Take Action Against Racist Fans After Chants Mar England Win

Callum Hudson-Odoi has called on UEFA to take 'proper' action against Montenegro after racist abuse was directed at a number of England players during the Three Lions' 5-1 win in Podgorica on Monday night.

The Chelsea teenager was in the rare position of starting his first international game without having started a match in the Premier League, and challenged the Montenegrin defence on multiple occasions with his direct running.

However, the game was marred by audible chants directed at some black England players, with Danny Rose being singled out for particular abuse.

Speaking to beIN Sports after the match, Hudson-Odoi said: "I don't think discrimination should be anywhere. We're all equal and we have to play a fair game and enjoy the moment, but when you're hearing stuff like that from the fans, it's not right, it's unacceptable."

He added: "I hope UEFA deal with it properly because obviously because me and Rosey heard it. You just have to keep your heads and keep a strong mentality. Hopefully Rosey is okay as well. We'll have a chat to discuss what happened, but he's got a strong mentality and he's a strong guy so hopefully everything will be good and UEFA do it.

"It's not right at all. I was enjoying the game as well and to hear stuff like that is never right. You just have to have a strong mentality and we're so delighted for the win so we'll take the win back home."

England manager Gareth Southgate added via The Guardian: “It’s very sad. We had an excellent performance and have an 18-year-old [Hudson-Odoi] being interviewed after the game having to respond to what’s happened when his evening should be about the joy of his full debut.

“I’ve spoken to our players individually. We’ve got to support them. We will report it. That reporting is already in place because so many people in other areas of the ground heard it. I believe the UEFA delegate also heard it."