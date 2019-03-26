Brazil continues its preparations for this summer's Copa America when it faces the Czech Republic in a friendly in Praha, Czech Republic, on Tuesday.

Brazil is coming off a 1–1 draw to Panama, breaking the team's six-match winning streak since a quarterfinal exit at the 2018 World Cup. During that six-game stretch, Brazil didn't concede a goal, outscoring the USA, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Uruguay and Cameroon by a combined 12-0. Lucas Paqueta scored the opener for a Neymar-less Brazil vs. Panama, but it was matched four minutes later by Adolfo Machado, as the two sides drew in their neutral-site friendly in Portugal.

The Czech Republic is coming off a 5–0 loss to England in a Euro 2020 qualifier. Raheem Sterling had a hat trick for The Three Lions in the lopsided result.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.

