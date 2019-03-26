Czech Republic vs. Brazil Live Stream: How to Watch Friendly

How to watch Czech Republic vs. Brazil in a friendly on Tuesday, March 26.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 26, 2019

Brazil continues its preparations for this summer's Copa America when it faces the Czech Republic in a friendly in Praha, Czech Republic, on Tuesday.

Brazil is coming off a 1–1 draw to Panama, breaking the team's six-match winning streak since a quarterfinal exit at the 2018 World Cup. During that six-game stretch, Brazil didn't concede a goal, outscoring the USA, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Uruguay and Cameroon by a combined 12-0. Lucas Paqueta scored the opener for a Neymar-less Brazil vs. Panama, but it was matched four minutes later by Adolfo Machado, as the two sides drew in their neutral-site friendly in Portugal.

The Czech Republic is coming off a 5–0 loss to England in a Euro 2020 qualifier. Raheem Sterling had a hat trick for The Three Lions in the lopsided result.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message