FA Release Statement Condemning 'Abhorrent' Racist Chanting Directed at England Players

The Football Association has offered their support to the England players who were targeted by racist chants from Montenegro fans during the Three Lions' 5-1 win on Monday.

The match was littered with various incidents of alleged racist chanting from a section of the Montenegro fans, including abuse directed towards Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose.

Following the incidents, the FA released a statement condemning the behaviour of the fans and encouraged UEFA to take strong action. Quoted by BBC Sport, the statement read: "On Monday evening, England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.

"This is unacceptable at any level of the game and we welcome UEFA’s decision today to take disciplinary action. Our immediate focus is on supporting UEFA with their investigation and the players and staff involved.

"The issues we saw last night are not isolated to any specific country, and despite progress English football still has its own incidents of discrimination.

"Our experience is that by combining both sanctions and education, whilst working alongside campaigners such as Kick It Out, real progress can be made. But there remains much work to be done.

"Football is a game For All and we must all take responsibility to work together and share our experiences and learnings to tackle discrimination in the game."

After the game, forward Raheem Sterling called for UEFA to punish Montenegro with a stadium ban, in an attempt to warn fans that their actions are not acceptable. The Manchester City man celebrated his goal - England's fifth - by cupping his hands to his ears in an attempt to silence the home supporters.