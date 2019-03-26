Juventus Provide Update on Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Forward Suffers Thigh Injury

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Juventus have revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be subjected to further fitness tests after suffering a thigh injury whilst on international duty with Portugal.

During the first half of Monday's 1-1 draw with Serbia, Ronaldo pulled up and, after treatment from medical staff, was forced off the field.

Juventus posted the update on Ronaldo's condition on their official website, stating that they will continue to investigate the forward's injury before deciding the schedule of his recovery.

They wrote: "After being forced to go out during the 30th minute of the match between Portugal and Serbia (Euro 2020 Qualifier), Cristiano Ronaldo underwent examinations in Portugal that showed an apparent minor injury to his right thigh flexors. 


"His condition will be monitored and will be subjected to new investigations to define the resumption of competitive activity."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Following the match, Ronaldo himself insisted that he does not believe his injury will sideline him for long, claiming: "I'm not worried, I know my body, I should be back in one or two weeks."


Fortunately for the Bianconeri, they have no need to rush Ronaldo back into action, thanks to their 15-point lead at the top of the Serie A standings. As a result, he is expected to sit out Juventus' upcoming meetings with both Empoli and Cagliari, and could also remain sidelined for the visit of AC Milan on 6 April.

However, they will certainly want to welcome him back in time for their Champions League quarter-final matches with Ajax. The Serie A giants will travel to Amsterdam on 10 April, before hosting the return fixture six days later, so they will hope that Ronaldo's estimation proves to be accurate.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message