Juventus Provide Update on Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Forward Suffers Thigh Injury

Juventus have revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be subjected to further fitness tests after suffering a thigh injury whilst on international duty with Portugal.

During the first half of Monday's 1-1 draw with Serbia, Ronaldo pulled up and, after treatment from medical staff, was forced off the field.

Juventus posted the update on Ronaldo's condition on their official website, stating that they will continue to investigate the forward's injury before deciding the schedule of his recovery.

They wrote: "After being forced to go out during the 30th minute of the match between Portugal and Serbia (Euro 2020 Qualifier), Cristiano Ronaldo underwent examinations in Portugal that showed an apparent minor injury to his right thigh flexors.





"His condition will be monitored and will be subjected to new investigations to define the resumption of competitive activity."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Following the match, Ronaldo himself insisted that he does not believe his injury will sideline him for long, claiming: "I'm not worried, I know my body, I should be back in one or two weeks."





Fortunately for the Bianconeri, they have no need to rush Ronaldo back into action, thanks to their 15-point lead at the top of the Serie A standings. As a result, he is expected to sit out Juventus' upcoming meetings with both Empoli and Cagliari, and could also remain sidelined for the visit of AC Milan on 6 April.

BREAKING: @Juventusfcen say @Cristiano has a minor thigh injury but is not expected to miss their @ChampionsLeague clash with Ajax. ⚫⚪ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 26, 2019

However, they will certainly want to welcome him back in time for their Champions League quarter-final matches with Ajax. The Serie A giants will travel to Amsterdam on 10 April, before hosting the return fixture six days later, so they will hope that Ronaldo's estimation proves to be accurate.