Manchester United Move to Snub Paul Pogba Exit Rumours After Real Madrid Comments

Manchester United remain adamant that Paul Pogba will not be sold this summer amid continued links with Real Madrid.

Pogba, who is currently back with his World Cup-winning teammates on international duty, sparked the upturn in exit rumours by admitting that Real would be 'a dream for anyone' and praising coach Zinedine Zidane.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

However, according to the Evening Standard, the Red Devils are insistent that their prized midfielder will not be sold at any price this summer.

With two years still left on his deal, United are in a strong place to waive off any interest, and are understood to be close to entering into extension talks with super-agent Mino Raiola once the David de Gea negotiations are completed.

Speaking before his country's Euro 2020 qualifier with Moldova on Friday, which they won 4-1, Pogba declared: “Like I’ve always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There is also Zidane as a coach and it’s a dream for anybody who likes football. For now, I’m at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I’m happy.”

And, though Ed Woodward is reportedly confident of attaining a considerable profit on the £89m signing, the club are not considering such an approach as it stands. While the comments regarding Los Blancos were not ideal, the final sentiments regarding his current happiness will be consoling, and seem genuine considering his upturn in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Considering this reinvigoration of Pogba, and the team's overall improvement, the club look set to reward the Norwegian with a full-time position, something that the 26-year-old has publicly placed his backing behind in recent days.