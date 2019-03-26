Morocco and Argentina are set to face off in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff from Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco, is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Argentina will be without superstar Lionel Messi, who has a minor groin injury and will be kept out as a precaution. Messi was called up to the Argentine national team for the team's recent contest against Venezuela for the first time since appearing for his nation at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He had missed six matches since then, but returned for the 3-1 loss Friday, in which he helped set up La Albiceleste's lone goal, scored by Lautaro Martinez.

Like Argentina, Morocco took part in the 2018 World Cup, falling just short of escaping the group stage after narrow 1-0 losses to Iran and Portugal and a 2-2 draw vs. Spain. Since then, the African nation is 4-0-2 across Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and friendlies, with its most recent result a 0-0 draw at Malawi in an AFCON qualifier.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

