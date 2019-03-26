Real Madrid 'Rule Out' Signing €280m-Rated Kylian Mbappe This Summer

Real Madrid have insisted they are not looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe - instead preferring to pursue deals for Eden Hazard and Sadio Mane..

With Real looking to bounce back from a disappointing season, a blockbuster move for Mbappe has long been rumoured. Such a deal would be incredibly expensive, leaving Los Blancos with little funds with which to sign any other players.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

News of their decision to pass on Mbappe comes from Marca, who state that neither Real or manager Zinedine Zidane wants to pursue a deal for the World Cup winner, who could cost around €280m.

However, one man who has caught their attention is Mane, who has enjoyed an incredible run of form with Liverpool this season. Zidane is said to have wanted to recruit the winger before leaving the club last summer, and now wants to reignite his interest.

Mane has racked up 20 goals and four assists in all competitions this season, and his versatility would allow him to feature anywhere across Real's front line.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Another man on their wish list is Hazard, who has long been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, with Chelsea's impending transfer ban, any move for the Belgian may be off the table, meaning either Mane may become their primary target.

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson has also been touted as an alternative to Hazard, but it is thought that Zidane will do everything he can to sign Mane, having become infatuated with the Senegalese star in recent years.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

It is suggested that Real's reluctance to sign Mbappe could be an attempt to preserve their positive relationship with PSG, in the event that they pursue a deal for Neymar in the near future, with Real president Florentino Perez said to be desperate to sign the Brazilian.