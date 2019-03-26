Simon Mignolet Provides Update on Liverpool Future After Finding Anfield Opportunities Limited

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has hinted towards a potential summer exit from Anfield after finding opportunities limited following the arrival of Alisson from Roma last summer.

Mignolet has started just two games for Jurgen Klopp's side this term, both in cup competitions, acting as understudy to the Brazilian and left warming the bench throughout the campaign.

17 - Alisson has kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League this season – the most by a keeper in their debut season in the competition since Jose Reina in 2005-06 (20). Wall. pic.twitter.com/c0V8757uvo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2019

The 31-year-old is currently away on international duty with Belgium, where he also finds himself as support for Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois, and spoke to TV Limburg (via Walfoot) about the necessity of playing regular football at this stage of his career.

“This season, it was something quite easy to accept, but, obviously, I’d like to play," the stopper said.

"That’s why I keep working every day and try to keep on going on this path."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

One issue surrounding any potential exit from Liverpool relates to the former Sunderland player's contract. At present, Mignolet's deal has two years remaining, something that would force any potential suitors to delve deeper into their pockets to acquire his services, with the Belgian fully aware of the situation.

He added: "I don’t know if an exit is possible this summer, I still have two years left on my contract. For now, I’m focused on Liverpool and Belgium games. We’ll see later.”

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Furthermore, Loris Karius' future at Besiktas has a bearing on Mignolet's next move, with the German keeper currently tied down to a two-year loan deal with the Super Lig outfit. Should Besiktas choose to choose to seek other options than the under-performing German, then it could open the door for Mignolet to seek pastures new - if Klopp decides he can trust Karius as Alisson's backup in the Premier League.