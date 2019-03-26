Simon Mignolet Provides Update on Liverpool Future After Finding Anfield Opportunities Limited

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has hinted towards a potential summer exit from Anfield after finding opportunities limited following the arrival of Alisson from Roma last summer.

Mignolet has started just two games for Jurgen Klopp's side this term, both in cup competitions, acting as understudy to the Brazilian and left warming the bench throughout the campaign.

The 31-year-old is currently away on international duty with Belgium, where he also finds himself as support for Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois, and spoke to TV Limburg (via Walfoot) about the necessity of playing regular football at this stage of his career.

“This season, it was something quite easy to accept, but, obviously, I’d like to play," the stopper said.

"That’s why I keep working every day and try to keep on going on this path."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

One issue surrounding any potential exit from Liverpool relates to the former Sunderland player's contract. At present, Mignolet's deal has two years remaining, something that would force any potential suitors to delve deeper into their pockets to acquire his services, with the Belgian fully aware of the situation.

He added: "I don’t know if an exit is possible this summer, I still have two years left on my contract. For now, I’m focused on Liverpool and Belgium games. We’ll see later.”

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Furthermore, Loris Karius' future at Besiktas has a bearing on Mignolet's next move, with the German keeper currently tied down to a two-year loan deal with the Super Lig outfit. Should Besiktas choose to choose to seek other options than the under-performing German, then it could open the door for Mignolet to seek pastures new - if Klopp decides he can trust Karius as Alisson's backup in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message