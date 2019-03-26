West Ham Weigh Up £20m Transfer Bid for Newcastle Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

West Ham are looking to offer a sizeable £20m for out-of-favour Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. 

The 27-year-old has rarely featured for the Magpies after he picked up an injury in November against Watford, making just five appearances in the proceeding months, all as a substitute. 

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

According to The Chronicle, it has been suggested that a £20m offer is on the table for Shelvey from the Hammers, who were heavily interested in the Englishman in the January transfer window though Newcastle were not interested in letting him go. 

It's no secret that the Magpies are not the biggest spenders under owner Mike Ashley, and manager Rafael Benitez, who's contract expires this summer, will want assurances that the money for Shelvey will be reinvested to replace the former Liverpool player - should he be sold.

From the player's perspective, it seems obvious enough that Shelvey will want to move on. Even an injury to in-form youngster Sean Longstaff couldn't help Shelvey regain his place in the starting line-up, highlighting how far he has slipped down the pecking order at Newcastle.


Shelvey and Benitez's situations are not the only ongoing issues Newcastle will need to sort out come the end of the season. There is also a big decision to be made on Isaac Hayden who is in terrific form, but may want to leave Tyneside for family reasons. Mohamed Diame and Joselu's futures are also not certain. 

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Amidst these growing concerns, Newcastle must ensure their Premier League safety. They currently sit 13th in the table and are seven points clear of Cardiff in 18th. Next up for Rafael Benitez's men is a tough trip to the Emirates where they face Arsenal.

