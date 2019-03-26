Yannick Carrasco Puts Arsenal on Alert After Suggesting He'll Leave CSL to Return to Belgium Squad

March 26, 2019

Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco has put Arsenal on alert after he suggested he may leave the Chinese Super League side this summer to retain a place in Belgium's starting 11.

Carrasco, 25, moved to China in January 2018 from Atletico Madrid, and has registered ten goals and nine assists for Dalian Yifang in 28 appearances, including three in the opening two league games of this season.

His decision to leave Europe for China has seen his place his in Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad come under threat recently, with the winger playing just 22 minutes against Cyprus during the last international break.

As reported by The Mirror, the Belgian is considering a move back to Europe this summer in order to retain a place in the starting lineup for the Red Devils, which could benefit Arsenal, who were linked with Carrasco as recently as January.

He said: "I would love to return to Europe. A lot of clubs were interested in me. We tried to find a solution in January that would enable me to leave Dalian Yifang. But I can understand the club's thinking. They wanted me to stay.

"I still feel OK in China. But I have lost my starting place in the Belgian national side. This can happen with a team of their quality. With the level of competition there will always be times when you don't get to play a lot."

Arsenal are looking to sign a winger this summer as part of their transfer plans, and Carrasco would certainly fit the bill having impressed during his time at Atletico Madrid, where he scored 23 goals in 124 appearances, including the equaliser in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

