Antoine Griezmann 'Fed Up' With Barcelona Links Amid Rumours of Discontent at Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed he is tired of seeing his name linked with a move to Barcelona, as rumours suggesting he is unhappy at Los Rojiblancos persist.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou for a number of years and was widely expected to join Barcelona last summer, but dramatically revealed his decision to stay with Atletico as part of a documentary on Spanish television.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Recent reports have suggested that Griezmann is keen for Barcelona to reignite their interest in him this summer, but the World Cup winner told Univision that he has grown tired of the rumours.

He said: "I'm used to it and a little fed up, every year it's the same so I'm used to it."


The link between Griezmann and Barcelona has resurfaced in recent weeks in the aftermath of Atletico's dramatic elimination from the Champions League at the hands of a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Juventus.

The 28-year-old is said to have issued an apology to Barcelona officials for rejecting their interest in him last summer, keen to see the Blaugrana make a fresh move for him at the end of the season

Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for Griezmann, with the Bavarians having completed an €80m deal to sign his teammate Lucas Hernandez on Wednesday.

Griezmann is thought to have grown frustrated with Atletico's inability to win regular trophies, instead believing that Barcelona, who look set to secure yet another La Liga title thanks to their ten-point lead at the top of the standings, will be able to offer him the success which he craves.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Ernesto Valverde's side could finance a move for Griezmann with the sale of Brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho, who has struggled to impress since his big-money move from Liverpool in 2018. 


Club officials are alleged to have grown weary with Coutinho's inconsistency, and could raise a significant amount of money if they part ways with the Chelsea and Manchester United target this summer. 

