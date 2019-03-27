Atalanta Place €45m Price Tag on Duvan Zapata as West Ham Plot 2nd Bid for Forward

Atalanta have placed a €45m price tag on star striker Duvan Zapata amid reports suggesting West Ham will follow up their January interest with a second bid in the summer.

With speculation that Marko Arnautovic would be leaving the club to play in China, it was suggested the Hammers were targeting a replacement for the Austrian, with Sky Sport Italia claiming that Manuel Pellegrini's side had offered €40m for Zapata.



Despite having their bid for the 27-year-old turned down due to Atalanta being reluctant to sell mid-way through the season, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport have now revealed that the Hammers could rekindle their interest in the Colombian.

The report claims that the Serie A side could be tempted into talks with a fee starting in the region of €45m, with Zapata's club hopeful that rivals Inter could force a bidding war with West Ham.

Zapata currently finds himself on a two-year loan at Atalanta from Sampdoria, with the former having the option to making the move permanent at €26m.

December belonged to Duvan!@Atalanta_BC forward Duvan Zapata scored 9 @SerieA goals – the second-most in a calendar month in the competition’s long history, after Gunnar Nordahl in February 1950.



It is understood that the cl would be more than happy at making a potential €19m profit on the striker, and as such relinquish their option of signing the forward.

After signing for Napoli in the summer of 2013, Zapata struggled to earn consistent starts with the Neapolitan side, and has since spent his time in Serie A playing for Udinese, Sampdoria and now Atalanta.