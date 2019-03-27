Athletic Bilbao Eager for €20m Javi Martinez Return & Eye Up Move for Man Utd Star Ander Herrera

Athletic Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi has revealed that the club are interested in bringing back Ander Herrera, Javi Martinez and Fernando Llorente to the San Mames Stadium.

The trio have been heavily linked with a move away from their respective clubs this season, and according to Elizegi, Bilbao would not face any financial difficulties in attempting to sign their former stars.



RAFA RIVAS/GettyImages

Elizegi said (as quoted by Mundo Deportivo): "The capacity to face this type of additions. There would be no problem in facing the payment from an economic point of view."





When questioned whether Bayern midfielder Martinez could be one of the new arrivals in the summer, the Bilbao president insisted that if the club's transfer committee felt that it was a priority, then the board would be happy to oblige.

He added: "If it is a consensus strengthening in the sports commission the board will do everything possible to do so. Athletic can pay 20 million for Javi Martinez without any problem.

Javi Martínez: No player has made more interceptions than @Javi8martinez (18) in the Champions League this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/1UmaRqmSo1 pic.twitter.com/Z8D7cpXg6K — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 13, 2019

"We should look at the salary sections, the chips, the salary balance necessary to sustain the budget of the club next season, but any of those three players could be on the squad."

Manchester United star Ander Herrera's existing deal at Old Trafford expires this summer, with the Spaniard recently revealing that he could be potentially departing the club.

If Manchester United let Ander Herrera walk then they are making one massive mistake. Won't find another CM with the same desire and passion for the club as him. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 22, 2019

Despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, Elizegi revealed his hope that Herrera, Martinez and Tottenham striker Llorente would be open to making their return to Bilbao.

He said: "I hope Javi, Herrera or Llorente would like to make the effort, which would be a generous one."