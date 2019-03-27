Bayern Munich Hold Talks With Kai Havertz's Agents Ahead of €75m Transfer Next Year

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have approached the agents of Kai Havertz over a proposed move for the Germany international in 2020.

The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker is widely considered as the brightest German prospect around and he's been heavily linked with a handful of Europe's biggest clubs for some time.

But Bayern Munich are now trying to get in ahead of their rivals, and Sport Bild reports that the club have already told Havertz's entourage that they will try to sign him next year.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Niko Kovač's side are willing to pay up to €75m for Havertz at the end of next season, but Leverkusen have already slapped a €100m price tag on the 19-year-old midfielder.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City have been named among the clubs who are also interested in making a move for Havertz.

He still has a contract at the BayArena until 2022 having last signed an extension two years ago, a deal which complicates Bayern Munich's interest as it doesn't include a release clause - unlike summer signing Benjamin Pavard.

Exclusive: @FCBayern wants Kai Havertz @bayer04fussball for Summer 2020. the club informed already his agents @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 27, 2019

The Bavarians are already committed to spending big this summer as they're expected to finally make a move for Lucas Hernandez of Atlético Madrid, as well as launch another effort to sign Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But the club are also claimed to be interested in signing LOSC Lille winger Nicolas Pépé and one of either Luka Jović or Timo Werner, something which will significantly decrease the funds available to sign Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

On top of that, Bayern Munich will send €35m to Stuttgart at the end of the season as part of their deal for Pavard, while they can also complete the permanent signing of James Rodríguez for €42m this summer.