Bayern Munich Hold Talks With Kai Havertz's Agents Ahead of €75m Transfer Next Year

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have approached the agents of Kai Havertz over a proposed move for the Germany international in 2020.

The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker is widely considered as the brightest German prospect around and he's been heavily linked with a handful of Europe's biggest clubs for some time.

But Bayern Munich are now trying to get in ahead of their rivals, and Sport Bild reports that the club have already told Havertz's entourage that they will try to sign him next year.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Niko Kovač's side are willing to pay up to €75m for Havertz at the end of next season, but Leverkusen have already slapped a €100m price tag on the 19-year-old midfielder.

BarcelonaReal Madrid and Manchester City have been named among the clubs who are also interested in making a move for Havertz.

He still has a contract at the BayArena until 2022 having last signed an extension two years ago, a deal which complicates Bayern Munich's interest as it doesn't include a release clause - unlike summer signing Benjamin Pavard.

The Bavarians are already committed to spending big this summer as they're expected to finally make a move for Lucas Hernandez of Atlético Madrid, as well as launch another effort to sign Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But the club are also claimed to be interested in signing LOSC Lille winger Nicolas Pépé and one of either Luka Jović or Timo Werner, something which will significantly decrease the funds available to sign Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

On top of that, Bayern Munich will send €35m to Stuttgart at the end of the season as part of their deal for Pavard, while they can also complete the permanent signing of James Rodríguez for €42m this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message