Ben Godfrey Targeted by Liverpool as Race for Norwich City Defender Continues

Premier League giants Liverpool are considering making a £10m move for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey at the end of the season.

Jürgen Klopp's side have been impressed with the versatile 21-year-old defender ever since he established himself in Daniel Farke's first team at Carrow Road in December.

Godfrey has gone on to make 22 Championship appearances for Norwich this season, including as an ever-present for the Canaries for over three months during a 17 game run before the most recent international break.

George Wood/GettyImages

Football Insider reports that Liverpool chief Michael Edwards instructed the club's scouts to keep a close eye on the centre-back this season, and they're now considering making a move for the England Under-20 international.

Godfrey, who can also play on the left or in defensive midfield, first moved to Norwich from York City in 2016 and he signed a new four-year contract with the club following a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town last season.

He predominantly played as a midfielder at New Meadow and was even involved in their EFL Trophy final defeat to Lincon City at Wembley, finishing the season with 53 appearances under his belt.

£10 million? Laughable. Times that by 2.5 and you're close. And it'll be more than that this time next year if we go up. — Edward Couzens-Lake (@EdCouzensLake) March 24, 2019

Despite only scoring two career goals combined for York and Shrewsbury, Godfrey has shown his prowess in the attacking third this season by scoring three goals and claiming two assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries.

Norwich City are desperate to hold onto Godfrey beyond this season as they're pushing for promotion, but the club are wary of losing their promising defender as Arsenal and Manchester United have also made their interest known this season.