Ben Godfrey Targeted by Liverpool as Race for Norwich City Defender Continues

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Premier League giants Liverpool are considering making a £10m move for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey at the end of the season.

Jürgen Klopp's side have been impressed with the versatile 21-year-old defender ever since he established himself in Daniel Farke's first team at Carrow Road in December.

Godfrey has gone on to make 22 Championship appearances for Norwich this season, including as an ever-present for the Canaries for over three months during a 17 game run before the most recent international break.

George Wood/GettyImages

Football Insider reports that Liverpool chief Michael Edwards instructed the club's scouts to keep a close eye on the centre-back this season, and they're now considering making a move for the England Under-20 international.

Godfrey, who can also play on the left or in defensive midfield, first moved to Norwich from York City in 2016 and he signed a new four-year contract with the club following a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town last season.

He predominantly played as a midfielder at New Meadow and was even involved in their EFL Trophy final defeat to Lincon City at Wembley, finishing the season with 53 appearances under his belt.

Despite only scoring two career goals combined for York and Shrewsbury, Godfrey has shown his prowess in the attacking third this season by scoring three goals and claiming two assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries.

Norwich City are desperate to hold onto Godfrey beyond this season as they're pushing for promotion, but the club are wary of losing their promising defender as Arsenal and Manchester United have also made their interest known this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message