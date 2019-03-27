Borussia Dortmund Transfer Plans Revealed as Club Insist Jadon Sancho Is Not for Sale

Borussia Dortmund are in line for a major recruitment drive in the summer transfer window, and are hopeful of ensuring many of the club's young stars remain at the Westfalenstadion, according to a report from Germany.

England international Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked in recent weeks and months with a return to the Premier League and a potential move to Manchester United, whilst there has been considerable interest in Manuel Akanji and Julian Weigl.



Despite these reports, German publication Sport Bild claim that Sancho is unlikely to be sold in the summer window, and will instead look to use much of the €64m they will receive from Chelsea's signing of Christian Pulisic to fund several new incomings.

Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke confirmed Dortmund's plans, and revealed his hope that Lucien Favre's side will be even stronger than they are this year.

He said: "I am very optimistic that we will have an even stronger team in the next game year in terms of our quality today. This applies regardless of possible new entrants."

According to Sport Bild, Dortmund's potential targets at the end of the season include Augsburg left-back Phillip Max and RB Leipzig's right-back Lukas Klostermann.

Further forward, the report claims Frankfurt striker Sebastian Haller, Hertha BSC's Davie Selke and Bremen's Max Kruse are all on the shortlist to rejuvenate their front-line.



In respect to outgoings, former captain and veteran defender Marcel Schmelzer will be allowed to leave the Westfalenstadion, whilst loaned-out stars Andre Schurrle, Sebastian Rode and Shinji Kagawa are not expected to return next year.