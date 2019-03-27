Daishawn Redan Sees 'No Chance' of Chelsea Breakthrough as Premier League Trio Prepare Bids

Chelsea starlet Daishawn Redan does not think he will be given a chance in the Blues' first team, with West Ham United, Everton and Leicester City all keen on signing the Dutch wonderkid,

Maurizio Sarri's side have forged a bad reputation for their reluctance to field young players, despite boasting one of Europe's most successful academies. Redan is widely viewed as one of the club's top prospects, but he is yet to be involved with the senior side.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

News of Redan's concerns comes from Sport Bild (via Sport Witness), who state that the 18-year-old striker sees "no chance" of making a breakthrough with Sarri's side.

West Ham, Everton and Leicester are all said to be plotting summer moves for Redan, whilst there is also interest from AC Milan and Roma.

However, the strongest interest in Redan is set to come from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, with sporting director Max Eberl thought to be eyeing a €10m deal for Redan, who would become an immediate fixture of the first team.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

If 'Gladbach can qualify for the Champions League, they are expected to test Chelsea's resolve with a bid for Redan, who has racked up four goals and two assists in five UEFA Youth League matches this season.

Dieter Hecking's side currently sit fourth in the league table, with just a one-point gap between themselves and Eintracht Frankfurt in fifth.

However, 'Gladbach's efforts to sign Redan could prove to be futile as Chelsea prepare for their two window transfer ban. Defender Andreas Christensen has claimed that the Blues are not prepared to sell any players until their ban is over, meaning they may force Redan to stay for at least another year.

The Dutch wonderkid is under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2021, and Chelsea will certainly reluctant to part ways with Redan. He is widely viewed as one of the most promising young strikers in world football, with both Manchester United and Manchester City thought to have been keen on Redan when he left Ajax in 2017.