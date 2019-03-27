Diego Simeone Deems Atletico Star Thomas Partey Non-Transferable Amid Premier League Interest

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is considered as 'non-transferable' by Diego Simeone and will not be leaving the club in the summer, according to a report from Spain.

The Ghana international has featured prominently under his Argentine manager this season, making 24 appearances in La Liga, and scoring twice.



Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Despite persistent rumours that the midfielder could be on his way out of the Wanda Metropolitano, Spanish publication AS have claimed that the Atletico coaching staff consider Thomas to be essential to their plans for the future.

The report adds the 25-year-old is being thought of by Simeone as someone to build the club around, and despite being mindful of interest from other clubs across Europe, have maintained a firm stance over his future.

Whilst Atletico are seemingly on the verge of signing Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, it is understood the Mexican's arrival is not seen as a threat to Thomas' place in the team.

According to AS, Simeone is keen on keeping the balance of his central midfield the same, but has been interested in adding competition to places.

Last summer Thomas revealed his excitement at potentially playing in the Premier League, amid suggestions that the Ghanaian could join either Arsenal or Manchester City.

He said at the time (as quoted by the Daily Cannon): "The Premier League is a good league, it’s very competitive and has some of the best players in the world. Hopefully, one day. I would like to play there.”

After the end of the international break, Simeone's side return to La Liga action when they take on high-flying Alaves at home on Saturday.