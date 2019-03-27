FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Eden Hazard, Miralem Pjanic & Paul Pogba Headline TOTW 28

Another international break is in the bag. But what an international break it was. So, with domestic football returning at the weekend, what better way to fondly reminisce over our international memories than a look at week 28's FIFA 19 Team of the Week cards!

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard was the headline act after netting three goals in two games for Belgium, but there are also spots for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Juventus' Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona left back Jordi Alba and more.

Here's a deeper look at the best players in this high-quality squad:

Miralem Pjanic (88)

ELVIS BARUKCIC/GettyImages

Miralem Pjanic has been in the news a fair amount recently, amid rumours of a potential €86m move to Real Madrid this summer. But, thankfully, the only eighty-something number people will be talking about now is his 88 rating in this here team of the week.

With 86 caps for Bosnia & Herzegovina, the Juventus midfielder is an experienced member of the squad, and he used said experience wonderfully well to notch his 12th goal for the team in the 2-2 draw against Greece.



Jordi Alba (89)

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Speaking of international goalscoring records, Jordi Alba now has eight in 69 - not bad for a left back, is it? Sure, it's not the 16 Sergio Ramos has across competitions this season from centre back, but it's a start!

In any case, the Barca full back was in fine fettle for La Roja, with his lovely goal against Norway leading to a well-earned rest against Malta.

Paul Pogba (91)

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

Adorned in commemorative kits, L'Equipe de France put on a vintage display in Paris against Iceland on Monday night, and the 4-1 win against Moldova wasn't too bad either.

And, though he was one of just a few who couldn't get themselves on the scoresheet of either of the four-goal victories, Paul Pogba was at the heart of everything the World Cup winners did. His outside-of-the-boot pass in the build up to Kylian Mbappe's goal against the Icelanders?

Magnifique.

Eden Hazard (94)

MATTHIEU CLAVEL/GettyImages

Three goals. Two games. Six points. 94 rating. Job done.

That just about sums up Eden Hazard's week in Belgian colours. Be it in yellow or red, the Chelsea man was utterly electric in everything he did against Russia and Cyprus, the second of which was his 100th appearance for the Red Devils.

His record for his country now reads 30 goals and 26 assists. Quite the haul.

Honorable Mentions

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

There were more than a few names worthy of mention here, but let's start with former United winger Memphis Depay, who also had three goals from his two outings with the Netherlands, including an emboldened effort in the thrilling 3-2 loss to Germany, to snatch an 86 card.

Elsewhere, Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon got some love for his goalscoring turn in Venezuela's surprise 3-1 win over Argentina, while Nicolo Barella got recognition for his general orchestration and debut goal against Finland.

Even erstwhile Real Madrid flop turned Russian World Cup hero Denis Cheryshev got in on the action, thanks to his - you guessed it - three goals in two games! Sure, two of them were against Kazakhstan, but as Scotland will tell you, they all count.

