Freddie Woodman Targeted by Arsenal & Celtic as Keeper Eyes Summer Departure From Newcastle

Arsenal and Celtic are keeping tabs on Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, with both clubs flirting with the possibility of a summer move for the Magpies' stopper.

Woodman has been very much on the periphery at St James' Park, with just three appearances for the first team this season, all in cup competitions.

Despite not much game time under Rafael Benitez, Shields Gazette report that both Arsenal and Celtic are keen on the 22-year-old, who is now fourth choice between the sticks for the Magpies. He had managed a few appearances on the bench for the Tyneside outfit this term, however a return from injury for both Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot has left the Croydon-born player concerned about his career.

As a result, Unai Emery has reignited his interest in the goalkeeper after having scouts sent to watch Woodman back in October. The Gunners are looking to bolster their ranks in the summer, with a new goalkeeper high on the Spaniard's wishlist following Petr Cech's decision to retire at the end of the current campaign.

To further intensify rumours of a switch to north London, the player's father, Andy Woodman, is head of academy goalkeeping at the Premier League side, together with Chris Terpcou, who worked alongside Woodman at Newcastle.

Benitez would rather keep Woodman on the books at Newcastle, with Darlow and Elliot departing the Premier League side instead. However, the player is believed to want to seek new pastures, after turning down a contract extension last summer, with Celtic and Arsenal the more likely destinations. Furthermore, with just 12 months left on his current deal, it seems an exit from the north east could be on the cards.