Hector Herrera Set to Sign for Atletico Madrid on Free Transfer After Agreeing 5-Year Deal

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, with the Mexican expected to sign a five-year deal in Spain.



Herrera's contract with the Portuguese champions is set to expire this summer and the club have failed in their attempts to tie him down to a new deal, leaving him free to negotiate with Los Rojiblancos.



And, according to several Portuguese publications, as relayed by Marca, these negotiations are now complete, with the 28-year-old ready to sign a five-year deal with Diego Simeone's side.

Herrera has been at Porto since a £9.2m move from Mexican side CF Pachuca in 2013, making 236 appearances for the Liga Nos side, notching 33 goals and 34 assists from central midfield.

Alongside the free transfer of Herrera, Atletico are also looking at bringing in left back Alex Telles from Porto. However, the 26-year-old is not in the same contractual situation as his teammate, with his current deal not set to expire until June 2021.

He is said to have a release clause of around €40m present in this contract, though Atleti are hopeful of hashing out a slightly cheaper fee. With both Filipe Luis and Juanfran getting on, the full-back spots are likely to be a key rebuilding area this summer, and the club have also been looking into Nicolas Tagliafico, who was seemingly receptive to a move.

Speaking earlier this month, the Ajax defender admitted: "If Diego Simeone is interested in me and really wants me then it means I'm doing well."

One man who may not be present for this rebuild, though, is Saul Niguez, with the star midfielder earning considerable interest from Barcelona and Manchester City.