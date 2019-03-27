International Roundup: How Chelsea's 10 National Team Stars Fared This Week

The 'beloved' international break has come to an end, and Chelsea can finally return to their Premier League struggles and Europa League battles.

In case you missed it, here's how Chelsea's national team stars fared over the past week.

Belgium (Eden Hazard)

Captain of the Belgium national side, Chelsea's Eden Hazard impressed in both Euro 2020 qualifiers for his country as the Red Devils won against both Russia and Cyprus.

Hazard scored three times in two matches and earned his 100th cap for Belgium against Cyprus. A very good week for the star winger, but were Real Madrid watching?

France (N'Golo Kante & Olivier Giroud)

Arguably playing for the strongest national team in the world right now, Giroud and Kante both played big roles for France as they won both of their matches against Moldova and Iceland.

The world cup winners scored eight goals on aggregate, with Giroud in great form scoring twice to overtake David Trezeguet as France's top third all-time scorer. Kante simply did what Kante does and was as assured as ever. They should give Euro 2020 to France already, no?

Croatia (Mateo Kovacic)

The Chelsea midfielder on loan from Real Madrid endured a bit of a nightmare week with the Croatian national side. After stumbling to a 2-1 win against 108th ranked Azerbaijan, the World Cup runners up then lost 2-1 to Hungary.

Things did not go much better for Kovacic, who was taken off in the first qualifier and did not play a single minute in the shock defeat.

England (Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi)

Maurizio Sarri, were you watching? The two Chelsea players shone in both of England's impressive wins against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, winning 5-0 and 5-1 respectively.

Gareth Southgate gave Hudson-Odoi his debut and then his first start for England, even before his first Premier League start. The winger certainly took his opportunity and was unlucky not to score. Barkley, on the other hand, scored twice against Montenegro in his best performance for the Three Lions.

Italy (Jorginho)

Roberto Mancini's Italian side were comfortable 2-0 winners against Finland and faced an even easier looking test when they defeated a ten-man Liechtenstein side 6-0 on Tuesday.

Chelsea's Jorginho completed the match against Finland and played 60 minutes against Liechtenstein, and put in a trademark Jorginho performance - not exciting but not doing much wrong either.

Denmark (Andreas Christensen)

The young Chelsea defender got some much needed playing time in Denmark's friendly against Kosovo. However, it did not go to plan as Christensen was hauled off on 60 minutes as his side were shockingly losing 1-0. In the end it finished 2-2 in a close escape for the Danes.



In their second qualifying match against Switzerland on Tuesday, Christensen was an unused substitute as he watched his side fight to a dramatic 3-3 finish.

Spain (Kepa Arrizabalaga)

The world's most expensive goalkeeper looked on from the bench as Spain clinched a 2-1 win against Norway.

Kepa played the full 90 minutes in La Roja's goal against Malta on Tuesday, helping his side to a clean sheet as came out 2-0 victors.

Germany (Antonio Rudiger)

After sitting on the bench in Germany's friendly against Serbia where they drew 1-1, Rudiger was restored to the side for their enticing European qualifier against the Netherlands.

Joachim Low's side will have been encouraged by their impressive 3-2 win as their new era begins after a dismal 2018. Chelsea's central defender looks to be a big part of their new look, partnering Niklas Sule in Low's defensive lineup.