Leeds Handed Double Boost With Pontus Jansson & Adam Forshaw Nearing Full Fitness

Leeds United have been handed a double boost in their battle for Premier League promotion with Pontus Jansson and Adam Forshaw both nearing returns from injury earlier than expected.

After struggling with injuries throughout the campaign, Leeds have finally received positive news with the duo set to be available ahead of schedule to give Marcelo Bielsa a nearly-full squad as the race for automatic promotion heats up.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Jansson pulled out of Sweden's Euro 2020 qualifiers after suffering a knee injury in his club's most recent Championship match, a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United, and a spell on the sidelines was anticipated for the centre-back.

Forshaw, meanwhile, has faced an eight-match absence after picking up a knee injury in February, but both men are nearing full fitness and could even return this weekend for a crucial fixture against Millwall, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Massive to have Pontus back for Millwall.Need his height at the back. — Barrie Worsnop (@gillroydmor) March 25, 2019

In the event that Jansson and Forshaw are able to return, Bielsa would have a strong squad at his disposal, with top-scorer Kemar Roofe the only absence as the striker continues to recover from lingering knee ligament troubles.

The defeat to Sheffield United has left Leeds outside the automatic promotion places, just one point behind the Blades and five points behind league-leaders Norwich.

"It's probably gone on slightly longer than what I would've hoped."#lufc midfielder Forshaw delivers injury updatehttps://t.co/ZK1njFgrwI — YEP Sport (@YEPSportsdesk) March 23, 2019

Under Bielsa's leadership, Leeds are enjoying their best Championship season since suffering Premier League relegation in 2004, but two defeats in their last five games has threatened to derail the Whites' promotion bid.

The Elland Road side have eight matches remaining to secure Premier League football or will be forced to enter the unpredictable promotion play-offs.