Paul Pogba 'to Demand €16m-a-Year' as Italian Report Continues to Pedal Man Utd Exit Rumours

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola will demand that the World Cup-winning midfielder becomes one of the highest paid players on the planet if he leaves Manchester United this summer.

The 26-year-old is entering the second half of his current contract at Old Trafford having re-signed from Juventus in 2016 in a deal which has since risen to £94.5m.

But Pogba is now attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs following his turbulent season with Manchester United, where he was pushed into the fringes of their setup under former manager José Mourinho.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Real Madrid and Juventus are the frontrunners for Pogba's signature this summer, and Tuttosport claims Raiola has told the midfielder's suitors that it will cost them €16m a year in wages to convince him to leave Old Trafford.

That would see Pogba move ahead of Gareth Bale (€14m) and Sergio Ramos (€11m) as the highest earner at Real Madrid, while only Cristiano Ronaldo is being paid more than that at Juventus.

Tuttosport adds that Juventus could actually have the inside track on Pogba even though the midfielder admitted joining Real Madrid would be a "dream for anyone" last week.

That's because the Bianconeri have already had extensive dealings with Raiola regarding Pogba, while they're also already in discussions with the infamous super agent as teenager Moise Kean looks for a contract extension in Turin.

Although Pogba was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United at the start of the season, his form under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes it seem unlikely that he will be sold at the end of the season, especially without the all clear from their next permanent manager.

