PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor to Step Down After 38 Years Amid Increasing Pressure

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Gordon Taylor has announced that he will be stepping down as chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

The 74-year-old has been in charge of the organisation since 1981, but has been under increasing pressure in recent months and years, and confirmed his departure at the PFA's AGM on Wednesday.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

In a video posted on the PFA's official Twitter account, Taylor confirmed that a process to appoint his successor would be underway in the near future, and conveyed his pride at being chief executive.

He said: "The PFA has been my life for 40 years and I am deeply proud of everything it has achieved to support the work of professional footballers at a time of rapid change in our sport and society.

"From our work to rehabilitate English football after the nadir of the 1980s and the European bans to the work securing our Premier League rights in the early 2000s, we have done all that we can to make professional football a better place and better environment."

He added: "Now however, is the time to stop, reflect on what it has achieved and consider how best it needs to continue to evolve, to keep pace with the development of professional football."

Taylor has been heavily criticised from former players for his sizeable remuneration - last year he received £2.3m - and over the PFA's lateness in funding research into dementia. 

His exit comes in the wake of public criticism from PFA chairman Ben Purkiss, who has pushed for an independent review of the union, with more than 300 players and ex-players understood to have endorsed a letter calling for Taylor's resignation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message