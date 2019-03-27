The Reasons Why Zinedine Zidane Has 'Made a Request' to Real Madrid to Sign Sadio Mane

Zinedine Zidane is looking to revolutionise his Real Madrid attack this summer, with Senegalese forward Sadio Mane topping the Frenchman's wish list because of the qualities he's shown at Liverpool in the last few months.

Mane is enjoying his best season to date, with 20 goals in all competitions this term meaning he has already equaled his entire tally from last season. However, it is not just the 26-year-old's goal scoring exploits which have enticed new Madrid boss Zidane.

In a report by Spanish publication Marca, they confirm Los Blancos' desire for someone who will grab a match by the scruff of the neck, and possesses lightening quick pace - both of which are apparently key areas Zidane has earmarked for improvement. The Frenchman himself is reported to have requested the move himself to the club's decision makers.

Vinicius Jr has added some much needed spark to a Madrid frontline, however, that has been unquestionably weakened since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, thus the need for a further injection of dynamism in attack has become vital in Zidane's plans.

Marca's report follows on by mentioning the importance of Mane's versatility in attack, something that was demonstrated following the arrival of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. The Senegalese forward subsequently moved to the left side effortlessly to accommodate his African teammate, and the ease at which he can switch between both feet is considered an important trait.





Throughout his time in the Premier League, Mane has been among the elite speed merchants of the division, more than capable of retaining his top speed even with the ball at his feet. This facet of this game was something Ronaldo was more than adept at doing, thus Zidane is eager to return this quality in his attack, with Madrid sorely lacking such an attribute this term.

Furthermore, the French boss is a keen admirer of his fellow countryman Karim Benzema, with Mane's relationship with Salah providing optimism that such a partnership could be formed with Madrid's top scorer this term. Mane's ability to create spaces for his fellow forwards, yet still get amongst the goals, is highly desirable.

Marca broke the news that Mane was Madrid's number one target on Monday, despite Liverpool remaining firm on their stance that the player is not for sale.