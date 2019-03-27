Sevilla Set to Beat Arsenal and Tottenham in Race to Sign AS Roma Starlet Cengiz Ünder

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will miss out on the signing of highly-rated Roma winger Cengiz Ünder, according to reports in Turkey.

The 21-year-old had been a target for the North London rivals after impressing in Serie A this season, notching three goals and six assists in his 18 appearances in the Italian top flight. However, Ünder seems set for a switch to Sevilla instead, the Gunners having failed with a €32m bid earlier in the campaign.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

If the transfer goes through, Ünder would be reunited with former Roma director of football Monchi, with that appearing to be a telling factor in the Turkey international's decision. The Spaniard was influential in bringing him to the Stadio Olimpico in 2017 and has now taken up the same role for the Spanish club.

Turkish news outlet SporunDibi have indicated that a deal between Roma and Sevilla for the player is all but finalised, ending both Arsenal's and Spurs' hopes of adding the playmaker to their ranks for next year.

The latter will be particularly frustrated having been monitoring the youngster since he made his breakthrough four seasons ago. However, they failed to capitalise, Ünder ultimately moving to I Giallorossi from İstanbul Başakşehir for a fee in the region of £12m.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Since switching to Serie A he has become one of Roma's standout performers, drawing numerous plaudits for his dribbling abilities and long-range shooting. On top of his exploits in domestic competition this year, the playmaker has grabbed three goals for his side in the Champions League.