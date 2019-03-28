Adrien Rabiot 'Has Agreement' With Real Madrid as Summer Transfer Saga Takes New Turn

Real Madrid are on the brink of bringing Adrien Rabiot to the Bernabeu this summer on a free transfer, with a number of clubs following the French midfielder.

Catalan daily Sport report that their sources close to Paris Saint-Germain believe that the 23-year-old has an initial agreement with the Champions League holders, with his contract at the Parc des Princes running out at the end of this season.

Manchester United

Liverpool

Arsenal

Chelsea

Tottenham

Barcelona



It's pretty clear Rabiot will be leaving, so take your pick where you think he'll go?! 🤨 https://t.co/8m5s3Xcsd5 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 15, 2019

This is the second summer in a row that the Madrid club have held an active interest in the six-time French international, having considered him to replace the gap in their squad created when Mateo Kovacic left on loan to Chelsea in the summer of 2018.

The Frenchman's antics off the pitch, with high wage demands and multiple fallings out with the PSG hierarchy, have seen early frontrunners Barcelona back away from their interest in recent weeks (their impending addition of Frenkie de Jong helped that, too).

Rabiot was suspended by his club for a fortnight until this past Wednesday after he liked a post on Instagram of former France international Patrice Evra celebrating Manchester United's dramatic Champions League win in Paris earlier this month.

Sport's report follows claims from Spanish rumourmongers OK Diario last week that Real had joined the race for the former Barcelona target, with Los Blancos considering the young midfielder as a long-term replacement for the ageing Luka Modric.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Rabiot in recent weeks, joining Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham on the long list of English clubs battling Real for his signature.

Rabiot will arrive at his new club rusty, whoever they end up being – having not started a game for the reigning French champions since the start of December. He came off the bench for seven minutes against Red Star Belgrade the following week, but hasn't featured in the club's first team since the turn of the year.