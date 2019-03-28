Adrien Rabiot 'Has Agreement' With Real Madrid as Summer Transfer Saga Takes New Turn

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Real Madrid are on the brink of bringing Adrien Rabiot to the Bernabeu this summer on a free transfer, with a number of clubs following the French midfielder. 

Catalan daily Sport report that their sources close to Paris Saint-Germain believe that the 23-year-old has an initial agreement with the Champions League holders, with his contract at the Parc des Princes running out at the end of this season. 

This is the second summer in a row that the Madrid club have held an active interest in the six-time French international, having considered him to replace the gap in their squad created when Mateo Kovacic left on loan to Chelsea in the summer of 2018. 

The Frenchman's antics off the pitch, with high wage demands and multiple fallings out with the PSG hierarchy, have seen early frontrunners Barcelona back away from their interest in recent weeks (their impending addition of Frenkie de Jong helped that, too). 

Rabiot was suspended by his club for a fortnight until this past Wednesday after he liked a post on Instagram of former France international Patrice Evra celebrating Manchester United's dramatic Champions League win in Paris earlier this month. 

Sport's report follows claims from Spanish rumourmongers OK Diario last week that Real had joined the race for the former Barcelona target, with Los Blancos considering the young midfielder as a long-term replacement for the ageing Luka Modric

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Rabiot in recent weeks, joining Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham on the long list of English clubs battling Real for his signature. 

Rabiot will arrive at his new club rusty, whoever they end up being – having not started a game for the reigning French champions since the start of December. He came off the bench for seven minutes against Red Star Belgrade the following week, but hasn't featured in the club's first team since the turn of the year. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message