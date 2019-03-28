Andrea Belotti Still a Top Transfer Target for West Ham Despite Failed January Bid

March 28, 2019

West Ham United will again attempt to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti in the summer after they failed in their attempt to buy the Italian in January.

A new striker is rumoured to be at the top of the Hammers wish list due to question marks over the futures of current forwards Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez and Lucas Perez.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, Belotti, who has 20 national team appearances to his name, would be Manuel Pellegrini's first choice option.

West Ham will now be joined by a number of clubs, including, Roma chasing Belotti's signature in the summer, despite the fact the Hammers had a £45m bid rejected in January, according to CuoreToro.

But that hasn't put the Hammers off signing the 25-year-old, who scored 28 Serie A goals in the 2016/17 season.

But Belotti has failed to kick on from that memorable year, and has only scored 12 goals in 29 games this campaign.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

West Ham currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, scoring 42 goals in 31 league games. None of their players however have managed to hit double figures, with winger Felipe Anderson being the club's top scorer with eight goals to his name.

Arnautovic and Hernandez both have seven goals for the year, but it's clear to see why Pellegrini may be keen to bring some fire power to the London Stadium for next season.

