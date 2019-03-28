Arsenal Eye Move for Eibar Star Joan Jordan as Potential Aaron Ramsey Replacement

Arsenal are preparing for life without midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan rumoured to be the preferred replacement.

Ramsey will leave the Gunners on a free transfer this summer and head to Serie A to join Juventus, forcing Unai Emery to dip into the transfer market with a potentially tight budget, and Jordan could be the affordable option they make a move for.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to Marca, Arsenal have been monitoring Eibar's 24-year-old midfielder performances this season and are interested in bringing him to the Emirates Stadium when the summer transfer window opens.

The Spaniard would be a reasonably priced acquisition with a release clause of just £12.5m, as Emery's transfer budget may depend on whether Arsenal can qualify for the Champions League next season, via the top four or by winning the Europa League in May.

The 24-year-old, with two caps for Catalonia, isn't shy in the tackle , having picked up eight bookings so far this season, which would help Emery's ambitions of instilling a bit more grit into the Gunners midfield.

Jordan's contract with Eibar expires in 2020 and it is reported that La Liga side are looking to cash in on their midfielder before losing him on a free transfer next season.

17 - No other Eibar player has been involved in more goals than Joan Jordan in @LaLigaEN since last season (nine goals and eight assists). Critical. pic.twitter.com/VKsKJYxAjM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 26, 2019

With several players including Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer in order to reduce the wage bill, Arsenal fans can expect to see a number of new, cheaper recruits ahead of the next Premier League season.