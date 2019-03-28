Arsenal Fans Go into Meltdown as Bayern Munich Signings Opens Door for David Alaba Switch

If there's one thing that a transfer window and Arsenal can guarantee is an increase in sales of headache tablets, as everyone under the sun is linked with a move to north London only to see the likes of Andre Santos or Marouane Chamakh walk through the doors.

But in the aftermath of Arsène Wenger's departure, there appears to be a new sense of belief when it comes to making new signings, and Arsenal fans haven't needed any encouragement in hyping a rumoured move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The Austrian was linked with a move to Emirates Stadium after admitting that he grew up as an Arsenal fan, and supporters now believe that Bayern Munich's signing of Lucas Hernandez will open the door for Alaba to move to north London.

Now Bayern have signed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Arsenal HAVE to move for David Alaba, play Kolasinac in front of him at LW and keep Monreal as second choice 🤤 #Afc — Cai Phillips (@thecaiphillips) March 27, 2019

Lucas Hernandez to Bayern. Does that mean the rumors of @David_Alaba to @Arsenal are true? — Shlok Singhvi (@SinghviShlok) March 27, 2019

Few days ago Alaba spoke about Arsenal. Today Bayern signed Hernandez👀

Coincidence you think?#Alaba #Arsenal #arsenalmaketherightmove — Chirag Salian (@ChiragSalian14) March 28, 2019

Anyone else think we should go all out for Alaba now Bayern are getting Hernandez 😇#arsenal — work in progress (@Mesutsicknote) March 27, 2019

Few weeks ago David Alaba spoke highly of Arsenal. Today Bayern signed Lucas Hernandez.. — Arsenal (@ffarsenalfc) March 27, 2019

Since Lucas Hernandez is going to Bayern Munich in the summer, it looks like David Alaba would be leaving. He’s still a quality LB whos 26/27, and grew up an Arsenal fan. If we offered £40m Im sure we could get him — (will) We’ve got Ozil 〽️ (@m10_officail) March 27, 2019

@Arsenal need a world class LB and it just so happened that Bayern signed Lucas Hernandez. Which means Alaba will be available I hope. — DeLigt4 (@NELA__25) March 27, 2019

While Arsenal fans might be getting a little bit giddy over the prospect of signing Alaba, their counterparts in Bavaria aren't having any of it.

Hernandez can play either as a left back - as he does for France - or through the middle, while fellow summer signing Benjamin Pavard can also play as a centre back or on the right.

Jesus christ arsenal fans are deluded. HERNANDEZ will play centerback and alaba will play leftback. So no you wont have alaba you fools. — Bayern fan (@Soccerf07658485) March 27, 2019

For everyone, especially Arsenal fans, no Alaba will not be leaving. Hernandez has been signed because of his performance as a CB in La Liga and his versatility in the defense. Theres a 99.9% chance he’ll be starting as a CB and be backup LB if Alaba is injured

•#MiaSanMia 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HIflnbae4h — Mia San Mia 🇩🇪 (@_FCB_Updates_) March 28, 2019

Arsenal will likely be in the market for a new left back this summer as veteran Nacho Monreal is out of contract at the end of the season, but it is unknown if they will go all out for a player of the calibre of David Alaba.