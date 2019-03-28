Arsenal Fans Go into Meltdown as Bayern Munich Signings Opens Door for David Alaba Switch

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

If there's one thing that a transfer window and Arsenal can guarantee is an increase in sales of headache tablets, as everyone under the sun is linked with a move to north London only to see the likes of Andre Santos or Marouane Chamakh walk through the doors.

But in the aftermath of Arsène Wenger's departure, there appears to be a new sense of belief when it comes to making new signings, and Arsenal fans haven't needed any encouragement in hyping a rumoured move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The Austrian was linked with a move to Emirates Stadium after admitting that he grew up as an Arsenal fan, and supporters now believe that Bayern Munich's signing of Lucas Hernandez will open the door for Alaba to move to north London.

While Arsenal fans might be getting a little bit giddy over the prospect of signing Alaba, their counterparts in Bavaria aren't having any of it.

Hernandez can play either as a left back - as he does for France - or through the middle, while fellow summer signing Benjamin Pavard can also play as a centre back or on the right.

Arsenal will likely be in the market for a new left back this summer as veteran Nacho Monreal is out of contract at the end of the season, but it is unknown if they will go all out for a player of the calibre of David Alaba. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message