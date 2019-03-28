Declan Rice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka & Jadon Sancho Targeted as Man Utd Prioritise English Players

March 28, 2019

Manchester United are being linked with a 'triple transfer swoop' that would see the club attempt to sign young England stars Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Declan Rice this summer.

The trio, who are part of an exciting new generation of English talent, have already been linked with each player at various points in recent weeks and months.

The Sun claims that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that 'English players are his priority' and is 'on a mission' to make it happen.

The tabloid newspapers suggests that winger Sancho and defensive midfielder Rice are the primary targets, with Wan-Bissaka an option. The older Harry Maguire is also apparently still a consideration, although United would have to sell an existing centre-back first.

The Sun's valuations of Sancho, £80m, and Maguire, £50m, seem overly light and unjustifiably optimistic given previous reporting about their expected price tags.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Sun values Rice and Wan-Bissaka, who was surprisingly left out of the latest England senior squad after impressing at club level with Crystal Palace, at £40m apiece.

United are likely to have their work cut out if they are to try and prise Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund, with the German club believed to be unwilling to sell.

The latest report comes from wa.de, highlighting the 18-year-old, alongside Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji, as a player who will not be allowed to leave Westfalenstadion this summer.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Earlier this week, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc dampened speculation that United have already begun talks with Sancho over a proposed move to Old Trafford after denying any knowledge and suggesting it would matter little anyway.

"I have no knowledge of it, but it has no relevance," he said.

