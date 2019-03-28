Everton & Leicester Join Napoli in Race for 'Next David Alaba' as Hertha BSC Demand €30m

Everton and Leicester could go head to head over the signing of Hertha BSC right-back Valentino Lazaro in the summer, with the 23-year-old earning himself favourable comparisons to Bayern Munich's David Alaba.

The Austrian is enjoying a fine season in Berlin, scoring twice and assisting five in 24 Bundesliga appearances, and featured in both of his country's Nations League defeats to Poland and Israel over the international break.

The alleged Premier League interest in his signature stems from Italian journalist Raffaele Auriemma, who is quoted by CalcioNapoli24 (via Sport Witness), as saying that Napoli join Everton and Leicester in their interest, while comparing Lazaro to Alaba.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

“Lazaro’s agent is talking to Napoli," he said. "The price is very high.

“Hertha Berlin asks for €30m, but for €25m you can take him away. There are Premier League clubs who follow him, particularly Everton and Leicester, who continually observe him during Hertha home games.

“He’s one of the reasons Hertha Berlin are in the mix for the Europa League places this season. He’s widely seen as the most talented player to come from Austria since David Alaba.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

“He’s been an amazing signing already if you see his energy and adaptability to play in different positions. Some people have compared him to Willian in style – very direct but also skilful. This guy will go places. He looks like he can fit into many different shirts.”

The last part alludes to his versatility, as he has featured for club and country both at right back and on the right wing, as well as the odd appearance at left back and in central midfield over the years.